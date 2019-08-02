Channels

Illustration: Stephen Case
Peter T. C. Chang
Opinion

Opinion

Peter T. C. Chang

Why the US should not push Malaysia to pick sides in Washington’s rivalry with China

  • Malaysia has shown pragmatism in its approach to China and is uneasy with the US framing of its rivalry as a moral choice between good and evil
  • Persistent US demands that Asean nations pick a side risks pushing Malaysia into China’s orbit
Peter T. C. Chang

Peter T. C. Chang  

Updated: 9:00am, 2 Aug, 2019

Illustration: Stephen Case
Visitors to a showroom view a scale model of the East Coast Rail Link in Kuantan. Photo: AP
Politics

Malaysia banks on Chinese builder to boost business along East Coast Rail Link as project relaunches after wrangling

  • Transport minister says securing China Communications Construction as an operator rather than just a developer is a ‘major breakthrough’
  • Beijing-backed firm will help spur development along 640km route following nine months in which project’s future hung in the balance
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 8:20pm, 25 Jul, 2019

Visitors to a showroom view a scale model of the East Coast Rail Link in Kuantan. Photo: AP
