Boris Johnson has confidently predicted that the UK will leave the European Union, and said he will not talk to EU unless it is open to renegotiations, particularly over the Irish backstop issue. Photo: Reuters
Tai Hui
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Tai Hui

With no clear path for Brexit, expect more volatility in Britain’s markets

  • Recent parliamentary debacles show Britain has reason to doubt Boris Johnson’s promise of a clean break from the EU
  • Though loath to renegotiate the deal any further, it might be in Europe’s best interest to let London buy more time
Tai Hui

Tai Hui  

Updated: 4:17am, 3 Aug, 2019

Boris Johnson has confidently predicted that the UK will leave the European Union, and said he will not talk to EU unless it is open to renegotiations, particularly over the Irish backstop issue. Photo: Reuters
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks on domestic priorities at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

A post-Brexit ‘Boris boom’? Stimulus, the pound beating expectations and a possible EU deal may make it happen

  • Britain is an important enough trading partner for the EU to work out a late deal, much as it once did with Greece
  • Furthermore, Britain looks like it’s taking the gloves off and getting ready to spend big
David Brown

David Brown  

Updated: 3:05am, 30 Jul, 2019

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks on domestic priorities at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
