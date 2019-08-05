Haruhiko Kuroda, governor of the Bank of Japan, listens to a question after delivering the Michel Camdessus Central Banking lecture at the International Monetary Fund in Washington on July 22. Photo: Bloomberg
Haruhiko Kuroda, governor of the Bank of Japan, listens to a question after delivering the Michel Camdessus Central Banking lecture at the International Monetary Fund in Washington on July 22. Photo: Bloomberg
People walk past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Fed cut could spark China interest rate reform, rather than easing from the central bank
- With US Federal Reserve expected to make first rate cut in a decade, all eyes are on response from Beijing
- Analysts suggest that the People’s Bank of China is more likely to usher in market-oriented reform than like-for-like cut
Topic | China economy
People walk past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing. Photo: Reuters