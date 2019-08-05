Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Haruhiko Kuroda, governor of the Bank of Japan, listens to a question after delivering the Michel Camdessus Central Banking lecture at the International Monetary Fund in Washington on July 22. Photo: Bloomberg
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

As the Federal Reserve and ECB follow in the Bank of Japan’s footsteps, they skirt some inconvenient truths

  • Japan’s central bank pioneered the policy of zero interest rates and easy money, now seen as a panacea for the world’s economic ills. However, the side effects of this model are not fully known, nor how long it can continue without posing system risks
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Updated: 7:17am, 5 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Haruhiko Kuroda, governor of the Bank of Japan, listens to a question after delivering the Michel Camdessus Central Banking lecture at the International Monetary Fund in Washington on July 22. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
People walk past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Fed cut could spark China interest rate reform, rather than easing from the central bank

  • With US Federal Reserve expected to make first rate cut in a decade, all eyes are on response from Beijing
  • Analysts suggest that the People’s Bank of China is more likely to usher in market-oriented reform than like-for-like cut
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 10:48pm, 30 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

People walk past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.