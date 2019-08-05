Channels

Illustration: Stephen Case
Celine Sui
In China, Big Brother is watching you even as you sort your trash

  • The Chinese state is taking surveillance to the next level. Vast networks of cameras are not just aimed at reducing crime but also enforcing recycling laws, encouraging civic behaviour and collecting ever more data from citizens
Celine Sui

Celine Sui  

Updated: 11:20am, 5 Aug, 2019

The use of facial recognition technology has flourished and become a part of daily life in China. Photo: Reuters
How facial recognition works: how good is the tech at identifying people under different conditions?

  • Advanced surveillance systems combine methods to identify partially exposed faces, gait patterns and distinguishing body features.
  • In the US, a new device helps identify a person’s unique heartbeat over long distances using infrared laser
Sarah Dai  

Iris Deng  

Li Tao  

Updated: 11:02pm, 21 Jul, 2019

