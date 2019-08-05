Channels

Hong Kong has to save itself and every Hongkonger is in this together – a sentiment expressed by a protester on July 1. Photo: Bloomberg
David Dodwell
It is up to Hong Kong to end this leaderless drift and save itself

  • The government needs to crawl out of its bunker and show it is not a puppet leader. The protesters need to make clear their concerns and reach for solutions. A leaderless drift will only allow thugs and hardliners to take brutal control – as happened with Tiananmen
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 9:06am, 5 Aug, 2019

Hong Kong has to save itself and every Hongkonger is in this together – a sentiment expressed by a protester on July 1. Photo: Bloomberg
Illustration: Stephen Case
Chandran Nair
Ten steps to end Hong Kong’s crisis and avert the next one

  • Hong Kong needs a way out of its firestorm of protests and violence – and it starts with the government admitting that, by any reasonable definition, it has failed. Another suggestion? Allow Beijing to help
Chandran Nair

Chandran Nair  

Updated: 8:23am, 3 Aug, 2019

Illustration: Stephen Case
