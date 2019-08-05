Channels

The euro-zone's stagnant growth has been a conundrum for incumbent European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, and looks likely to remain a problem for his successor Christine Lagarde. Photo: Reuters
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

Europe must fix its economy with stimulus to help the people, and member countries, that need it most

  • Neither austerity nor supply-side economics that put the haves above the have-nots will pull Europe out of its doldrums
  • To rescue the economy, Brussels must help its poorer members and spend on key infrastructure and social services
David Brown

David Brown  

Updated: 3:15pm, 5 Aug, 2019

The euro-zone’s stagnant growth has been a conundrum for incumbent European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, and looks likely to remain a problem for his successor Christine Lagarde. Photo: Reuters
International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde (right) will replace Mario Draghi (left) as president of the European Central Bank in November. Draghi has all the qualifications to replace Lagarde at the IMF also, were it not for the organisation's age limit. Photo: EPA
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Next IMF chief must stand up to Trumpian protectionism, but need not be European

  • Efforts to change the age limit for the new IMF head look like a ploy to keep the job in European hands, when what's needed most is knowledge and skill for building global consensus
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Updated: 7:44pm, 28 Jul, 2019

International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde (right) will replace Mario Draghi (left) as president of the European Central Bank in November. Draghi has all the qualifications to replace Lagarde at the IMF also, were it not for the organisation’s age limit. Photo: EPA
