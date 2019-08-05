The euro-zone’s stagnant growth has been a conundrum for incumbent European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, and looks likely to remain a problem for his successor Christine Lagarde. Photo: Reuters
The euro-zone’s stagnant growth has been a conundrum for incumbent European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, and looks likely to remain a problem for his successor Christine Lagarde. Photo: Reuters
International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde (right) will replace Mario Draghi (left) as president of the European Central Bank in November. Draghi has all the qualifications to replace Lagarde at the IMF also, were it not for the organisation’s age limit. Photo: EPA
International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde (right) will replace Mario Draghi (left) as president of the European Central Bank in November. Draghi has all the qualifications to replace Lagarde at the IMF also, were it not for the organisation’s age limit. Photo: EPA