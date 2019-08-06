Channels

Pedestrians look at the Shanghai skyline on July 19. International talent, including international students, have become a key ingredient for China’s high-quality growth. Photo: Reuters
Wang Huiyao
Wang Huiyao

Chinese universities need to attract more foreign students, but not by treating them differently

  • China has a talent-deficit problem that, if unsolved, will constrain its ability to innovate and further develop. It should take several steps to meet the challenge, starting with removing the wall between local and international students
Wang Huiyao

Wang Huiyao  

Updated: 11:58am, 6 Aug, 2019

Mourners pay tribute to China’s “father of rocketry” Qian Xuesen in his Hangzhou hometown in 2009, after his death at the age of 98. Qian was an MIT-educated Caltech professor and a US permanent resident when persecution drove him back to China. Photo: Xinhua
Winston Mok
The View by Winston Mok

Tighter US visas and growing distrust of Chinese researchers will only boost China’s talent pool, at America’s expense

  • US visa restrictions provide an opportunity for Beijing to promote a more diversified, balanced and collaborative approach to higher education. McCarthy-era suspicion will simply drive Chinese academics home, thus enriching China’s tech programme
Winston Mok

Winston Mok  

Updated: 6:48am, 10 Jul, 2019

