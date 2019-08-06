Channels

Chinese traffic police walk past a US embassy car parked outside a hotel in Shanghai on July 30, when negotiators from both sides were holding trade talks. Just days later, US President Donald Trump announced new 10 per cent tariffs on US$300 billion worth of Chinese goods, starting in September. Photo: AP
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

What is driving Trump’s relentless trade war with China? Look to the 2020 US presidential election

  • As Trump eyes re-election in 2020, China and Chinese goods are fair game, as this resonates with his base
  • That he will be hurting US consumers is a risk Trump seems willing to take, but his actions may be pushing China too far
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Updated: 11:15pm, 6 Aug, 2019

Chinese traffic police walk past a US embassy car parked outside a hotel in Shanghai on July 30, when negotiators from both sides were holding trade talks. Just days later, US President Donald Trump announced new 10 per cent tariffs on US$300 billion worth of Chinese goods, starting in September. Photo: AP
