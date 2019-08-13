US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer chats with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He as US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin looks on at the Xijiao Conference Centre in Shanghai on July 31. Chinese and US negotiators held talks in Shanghai in a bid to bring the year-long trade war to an end. Photo: AFP
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer chats with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He as US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin looks on at the Xijiao Conference Centre in Shanghai on July 31. Chinese and US negotiators held talks in Shanghai in a bid to bring the year-long trade war to an end. Photo: AFP
Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, talks during an interview in Beijing on June 7. Due to the priority Beijing places on deleveraging, few analysts anticipate that the PBOC will join the global trend of policy easing. Photo: Bloomberg
Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, talks during an interview in Beijing on June 7. Due to the priority Beijing places on deleveraging, few analysts anticipate that the PBOC will join the global trend of policy easing. Photo: Bloomberg