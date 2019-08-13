Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer chats with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He as US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin looks on at the Xijiao Conference Centre in Shanghai on July 31. Chinese and US negotiators held talks in Shanghai in a bid to bring the year-long trade war to an end. Photo: AFP
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

A trade war truce? The US and Chinese economies need one, but they also need domestic reforms to stave off global catastrophe

  • The US’ overreliance on expansionary fiscal policy when the country is already deeply in debt is a recipe for disaster
  • Beijing, for its part, needs reforms to spur domestic demand, not currency depreciation that could further provoke the US
David Brown

David Brown  

Updated: 2:42am, 13 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer chats with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He as US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin looks on at the Xijiao Conference Centre in Shanghai on July 31. Chinese and US negotiators held talks in Shanghai in a bid to bring the year-long trade war to an end. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, talks during an interview in Beijing on June 7. Due to the priority Beijing places on deleveraging, few analysts anticipate that the PBOC will join the global trend of policy easing. Photo: Bloomberg
Hao Zhou
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Hao Zhou

China’s slowing economy won’t push it into joining the global rate-cutting cycle. Here are three reasons why

  • Concern over capital outflows, the need to deleverage and Beijing’s independent monetary policy mean the PBOC won’t cut rates, even as economic worries encourage other central banks to do so
Hao Zhou

Hao Zhou  

Updated: 10:24pm, 6 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, talks during an interview in Beijing on June 7. Due to the priority Beijing places on deleveraging, few analysts anticipate that the PBOC will join the global trend of policy easing. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.