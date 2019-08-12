Channels

The slogan “Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our time” is spray-painted on a wall in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. What started as a protest against the government’s attempt to amend the city’s extradition laws has turned into a widespread revolt. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Cities in trouble: London will weather a no-deal Brexit but can Hong Kong survive its political crisis?

  • While commercial property investment in both cities has fallen sharply, the challenges facing Asia’s premier financial hub are more severe than those affecting London. In Hong Kong, the anti-government protests have only just begun
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 4:00pm, 12 Aug, 2019

Hong Kong protesters taking a break outside a closed real property agent during a rally in Hong Kong on 3 August 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business

Sun Hung Kai, MTR defer sale of 1,172-flat Cullinan West III project as Hong Kong’s protest rallies take their toll on market mood

  • Cullinan West III, comprising 1,172 apartments atop the Nam Cheong subway station, is scheduled for completion at the end of 2019
  • MTR and Sun Hung Kai are not the only developers to be pushing back their launch dates, as 4,000 flats in 11 uncompleted projects with presale approvals have yet to go on the market
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Updated: 6:00am, 12 Aug, 2019

