Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump has urged the Fed to cut the benchmark interest rate at a faster pace and on a bigger scale, saying the central bank’s “tight” policy is hurting the US economy. Photo: Xinhua
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

How Donald Trump’s currency war may end up hurting the US economy, rather than China

  • The ‘currency manipulator’ tag may turn out to be a paper tiger. More importantly, if China recognises that yuan weakness is not in its interests and sells US-denominated assets to stabilise it, the sale of US Treasuries could add to a tightening of US financial conditions
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Updated: 11:00pm, 13 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump has urged the Fed to cut the benchmark interest rate at a faster pace and on a bigger scale, saying the central bank’s “tight” policy is hurting the US economy. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
A man walks past a money exchange shop decorated with different banknotes at Central, a business district in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Tom Holland
Opinion

Opinion

Abacus by Tom Holland

The real danger behind US currency manipulation charges against China

  • Washington’s decision to slap the label on Beijing opens a new front in the simmering US-China cold war
  • In the long term, this is likely to accelerate the uncoupling between the world’s two largest economies, writes Tom Holland
Tom Holland

Tom Holland  

Updated: 7:08am, 12 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man walks past a money exchange shop decorated with different banknotes at Central, a business district in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.