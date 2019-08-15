Channels

A traveller stranded at the Hong Kong International Airport on August 14 looks at her phone. Protest action at the airport on two consecutive days caused hundreds of flight cancellations. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Liu Xiaoming
Opinion

Opinion

Liu Xiaoming

Hong Kong protests: China will never tolerate any challenge to the bottom line of ‘one country, two systems’

  • It’s not the extradition bill that threatens to undermine ‘one country, two systems’, but the actions of radical protesters and the foreign forces that support them
  • The rule of law is the basis of Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability and must be upheld. Protest violence must end
Liu Xiaoming

Liu Xiaoming  

Updated: 9:39pm, 15 Aug, 2019

Footage of trucks from the paramilitary People’s Armed Police in Shenzhen has circulated online. Photo: Handout
Politics

‘Risks still too big’ for China to send in troops to quell Hong Kong unrest

  • Chinese government advisers say Beijing has not reached direct intervention point but that could change if the violence continues
  • Military action would trigger international backlash, observers say, as US expresses concern over reported paramilitary movements and ‘erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Jun Mai  

Nectar Gan  

Updated: 9:45am, 15 Aug, 2019

