A man walks by the New York Stock Exchange on August 14. Concerns over a recession have sent stocks plummeting. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump has urged the Fed to cut the benchmark interest rate at a faster pace and on a bigger scale, saying the central bank’s “tight” policy is hurting the US economy. Photo: Xinhua
