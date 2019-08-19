Channels

Traders at work after the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on August 15, when Wall Street stocks opened higher following mixed US economic data, bouncing modestly after the Dow suffered its worst session of the year. But brief “relief rallies” could be more signs that the markets are flying blind towards a crash landing. Photo: AFP
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Anthony Rowley

Trump is wrong. Trade wars are not easy to win, even non-players end up as losers

  • The economic fallout of Trump’s trade and currency wars can’t be rolled back with the throw of a switch
  • A global rescue can be financed only by central banks undertaking even bigger purchases of government debt than they have done already
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Updated: 12:30am, 19 Aug, 2019

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping last met in Japan at the end of June. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China vows to retaliate if US goes ahead with tariff threat as Donald Trump links Hong Kong unrest to future of trade talks

  • Xi Jinping is seen as unlikely to take up US president’s suggestion they meet to discuss ‘humane’ solution to protests
  • Observers suggest Beijing believes Trump only raised protests in city as effort to gain more leverage over China in the trade talks
Topic |   US-China trade war
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 5:20am, 16 Aug, 2019

