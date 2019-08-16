Channels

Construction workers are seen inside the Gigafactory of US electric carmaker Tesla, inside Shanghai's free trade zone, on June 9. Photo: Reuters
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

China is the world leader in special economic zones but the results are erratic at best, with many being underused or failing to benefit the wider economy

  • In a country where liberalisation is contentious and vested interests are many, SEZs have provided Beijing with avenues for experimentation. As a result, China has more than half the world's total special economic zones, with dozens in Shanghai alone
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 10:24pm, 16 Aug, 2019

Construction workers are seen inside the Gigafactory of US electric carmaker Tesla, inside Shanghai’s free trade zone, on June 9. Photo: Reuters
If need be, the People's Bank of China can do more to shore up China's economy. Interest rates are still relatively high so there is room for cuts. Photo: Reuters
Joe Zhang
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Joe Zhang

China's economy is in a fix, but authorities are right to resist more stimulus measures

  • Despite the country's many economic challenges, cushions of support exist to prevent a crash
  • Officials have the tools to act if a more aggressive rescue is needed
Joe Zhang

Joe Zhang  

Updated: 12:28am, 15 Aug, 2019

If need be, the People’s Bank of China can do more to shore up China’s economy. Interest rates are still relatively high so there is room for cuts. Photo: Reuters
