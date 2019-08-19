Channels

Demonstrators attend a rally at Chater Garden in Hong Kong on August 16. Photo: Bloomberg
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

China will think long and hard before sending in the PLA – it needs the Hong Kong ‘experiment’ to work, and it wants Taiwan back

  • There is still time for the violent protests to be reined in. Hong Kong remains an indispensable connector between mainland companies and the world, and the city stands as proof of China’s commitment to the market-driven global economy
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 8:00am, 19 Aug, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s infrequent public appearances and lack of suggestions for ending Hong Kong’s crisis have frustrated observers. Photo: Nora Tam
Richard Harris
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Richard Harris

How Carrie Lam could end the Hong Kong turmoil in a single speech – with an amnesty for protesters and police, an independent inquiry and more social welfare

  • Whenever the chief executive appears in public, her speeches show no sign of having learned anything from events thus far
  • This is especially frustrating as the government could quickly end the protests, even without conceding to all demands
Richard Harris

Richard Harris  

Updated: 10:15pm, 15 Aug, 2019

