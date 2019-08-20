Advertisement
Advertisement
A US fighter jet prepares to land on the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan following a patrol at international waters off the South China Sea. Photo: AP
Opinion
Opinion
Mark J. Valencia
The US-China problem in the South China Sea: one man’s militarisation is another man’s self-defence
- The US accuses China of militarising the South China Sea, but to Beijing, it is the Pentagon that has aggressively projected power in the region. The US also has a troubling policy of taking pre-emptive action against perceived threats
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
A US fighter jet prepares to land on the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan following a patrol at international waters off the South China Sea. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Brian P. Klein
Is China ready for the burdens of global leadership as the US becomes increasingly isolationist?
- With the belt and road project beleaguered by defaults, military expansion overseas racking up huge bills and China’s economy slowing, Beijing may well hesitate to fill the void left by the Trump administration
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.