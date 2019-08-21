Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A woman chooses fruit at a supermarket in Huaibei, in China’s Anhui province. China, already at the upper range of middle-income economies, is expected to break into the “high-income” category by 2023. Photo: Reuters
Chen Zhao
Opinion

Opinion

Chen Zhao

Why there’s no reason to be bearish about China’s slowing economy – just look at the big picture

  • Those disappointed by China’s economic data need to put the facts in perspective, as higher income levels go hand in hand with lower growth rates
  • Industrialising the rest of China’s huge rural labour force will provide enough momentum for productivity gains in the years ahead
Chen Zhao

Chen Zhao  

Updated: 11:00pm, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A woman chooses fruit at a supermarket in Huaibei, in China’s Anhui province. China, already at the upper range of middle-income economies, is expected to break into the “high-income” category by 2023. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese customs data showed that between October 2018 and March 2019, China bought just 2.7 million metric tonnes of US soybeans. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

US trade war dominates agenda at China’s premier soybean conference as American imports plummet

  • Industry insiders are eyeing increasing domestic output and imports from Russia to fill gaps left by shrinking imports from the United States
  • Over 800 delegates attended the fourth edition of the China Soybean Industry International Summit Forum in Harbin, Heilongjiang province
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 1:27am, 20 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese customs data showed that between October 2018 and March 2019, China bought just 2.7 million metric tonnes of US soybeans. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.