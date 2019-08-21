A woman chooses fruit at a supermarket in Huaibei, in China’s Anhui province. China, already at the upper range of middle-income economies, is expected to break into the “high-income” category by 2023. Photo: Reuters
Chinese customs data showed that between October 2018 and March 2019, China bought just 2.7 million metric tonnes of US soybeans. Photo: Bloomberg
US trade war dominates agenda at China’s premier soybean conference as American imports plummet
- Industry insiders are eyeing increasing domestic output and imports from Russia to fill gaps left by shrinking imports from the United States
- Over 800 delegates attended the fourth edition of the China Soybean Industry International Summit Forum in Harbin, Heilongjiang province
Topic | China economy
