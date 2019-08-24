An iceberg floats away as the sun sets near Kulusuk, Greenland, on August 15. As warmer temperatures cause the ice to retreat, the Arctic region is taking on new geopolitical and economic importance, with the US, Russia, China and others all wishing to stake a claim. Photo: AP
A helicopter from the Swedish icebreaker Oden lands on an ice floe to pick up crew members retrieving a data recorder on Arctic marine life movements, in the Canadian Arctic on July 25. Sweden is one of the eight members of the Arctic Council, whose mission is cooperation on environmental protection, sustainable development, and avoidance of military or strategic matters. Photo: Inner Space Centre via Reuters
