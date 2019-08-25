The government and the establishment have been quick to condemn violence – yet they omit two essential steps in their hollow diagnosis: first, understanding why the violence is escalating and; second, recognising that they are complicit in undermining political stability and order.

The police force is spread thin in terms of manpower and also strategy and accountability mechanisms; the worry that the city could descend into pandemonium has generated a convenient window for cooler heads to be cast aside, as officers deploy greater force in an effort to deter other (often illegal) protests.

lose an eye Yet in doing so, they have left many casualties – including a woman who mayafter reportedly being shot with a beanbag round in Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday evening, or those caught up in the tear gas at Kwai Chung MTR station.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and her supporters have cast protesters involved in unrest as radicals and criminals bent on disrupting society. Some radical establishment figures claim they are paid hooligans. These people have little to no understanding of why the protesters – regardless of whether you agree with their means or ends – are turning to violence. Without understanding them, how can we end the cycle?

triad involvement Protesters and police are caught in a security dilemma. In response to potentialand police escalation of force, coupled with the government’s refusal to even consider some of their demands, protesters feel they have no choice but to take things to the next level.

They also feel that if they were to give in, there would be few or no concessions from the administration; if they were to turn to peaceful methods, the benefits remain equally uncertain. Thus, they turn to violence, both as a tool of activism and self-defence.

Neither I nor the vast majority of Hongkongers approve of the violence. No one enjoys feeling at risk as they walk down once-familiar streets, that are policed with unfamiliar levels of force and filled with unrecognisable battles.

The violence is unsustainable. It is destructive, harmful and a corrupting force at its core. Violence may signal the end of the “one country, two systems” institutions that – in theory – secure both Beijing and Hong Kong’s interests while preserving the civil and economic liberties of the city’s citizens. No protester wants to be beaten. Hong Kong cannot afford the costs of violence, which are undermining its political stability and order.

her own bubble drive away foreign capital Yet Carrie Lam has not helped. She seems to live in, continually condemning the violence but failing to understand it. She has failed to understand that allowing hardliners from both sides to prevail will unilaterally, force businesses to close and ultimately destroy the lives of ordinary Hong Kong citizens.

It cannot be in Beijing’s fundamental interests for “one country, two systems” to end prematurely, given Hong Kong’s continued economic prominence as China’s capital-raising hub and the positive effects of demonstrating that such a semi-autonomous system can work.

No one is seriously advocating Hong Kong independence as a viable option. Yet the status quo is untenable – the political system has failed the people it is supposed to serve, and is unnecessarily forcing Beijing to take a stand.

To tackle the violence at this moment, Lam’s government must urgently address some of the protesters’ demands – there is every chance to do so without compromising the cabinet’s self-perceived authority.

vacuous rhetoric She should employ what is left of her credibility to broker a ceasefire agreement – an agreement that would answer some demands, limit the police use of force, and hold officers accountable for potential abuse, in exchange for assurances of an end to illegal protests and rallies in densely populated areas, as well as a pledge to abandon violence. Lam must cut theand take the lives of her people seriously.

Both sides should step back, but Lam and her government must take the initiative – this is what she is, as Hong Kong’s leader, supposed to do. This is the only way out.