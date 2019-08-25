Channels

A poster spells out the mood as protesters rally in the arrivals hall of Hong Kong International Airport on August 9. The demonstrations were part of a three-day sit-in to call for the withdrawal of a suspended extradition bill and the introduction of universal suffrage, as well as to raise awareness among international visitors about alleged police brutality against protesters. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mike Rowse
Mike Rowse

Carrie Lam must address legitimate demands to end the Hong Kong protests in time for Chinese National Day

  • With the 70th birthday of the People’s Republic just weeks away, it is imperative that the Hong Kong government urgently address mainstream grievances
  • It should withdraw the extradition bill, order an independent inquiry and introduce electoral reform
Mike Rowse

Updated: 2:35pm, 25 Aug, 2019

A poster spells out the mood as protesters rally in the arrivals hall of Hong Kong International Airport on August 9. The demonstrations were part of a three-day sit-in to call for the withdrawal of a suspended extradition bill and the introduction of universal suffrage, as well as to raise awareness among international visitors about alleged police brutality against protesters. Photo: EPA-EFE
For those of us fed up with or simply weary from 12
weeks of
demonstrations,
negative publicity
and
lost business
, there is both good news and bad news. The good news is that the calendar has now given us a firm deadline: we are just five weeks away from celebrating the 70th birthday of the People’s Republic of China.
The bad news is that we need to address the underlying issues quickly and much more effectively than we have done up to now, so as
not to spoil
the party.
As a first step, we need to understand that the protesters are
not a monolithic
group, but rather a main body with a number of separate strands added on or blended in.
The vast majority of protesters have, from the beginning, been the ordinary men and women of Hong Kong,
outraged
that a significant and potentially dangerous
piece of legislation
was going to be rammed through an unrepresentative legislature after cursory public consultation and without even the fig leaf scrutiny of a Bills Committee.
In the front of their minds, therefore, has been the
need to stop
a particular act by the government and to change our political structure to reduce the chances of such things happening again.
Various other pressure groups have sought to attach themselves to these legitimate grievances and take advantage of the momentum generated. Prominent among these have been the tiny minority who pursue the quixotic objective of
independence
or its half-brother,
self-determination
.
Such an objective is practically impossible, and not in Hong Kong’s best interests. Those who advocate it are deceiving Hong Kong people, but they have successfully
hijacked
the legitimate movement to some extent. Evidence of this is support for the “
human chain
” idea reminiscent of the Baltic states’ move to declare themselves free of Russian control in 1989.

We have the way of life we want. The right course is to strive to make it last as long as possible

Hong Kong’s best future is to secure “
one country, two systems”
up to and even beyond the promised 2047 date. We have the way of life we want. The right course is to strive to make it last as long as possible. Permanently has a nice ring to it.
Next up is another small group which seems to see salvation in securing support from foreign governments. Quite what they expect these governments to do is unclear. There is no prospect whatsoever of these governments taking proactive steps at the expense of their
own people’s
interests.
So what is the use of running off to
Washington
and Westminster for high-profile meetings with senior officials? And how do they think such actions are perceived in Beijing when the country is embroiled in a trade war that has now
spilled over
into a wider struggle? Is it really worthwhile to be seen consorting with the country’s competitors in order to secure a handful of supportive noises and some photo opportunities?
Finally, there are the
hard-core troublemakers
just looking for a fight with someone. What could be better than infiltrating a legitimate protest march and lobbing a few bricks at some police officers?

The main challenge for our government in the next few weeks is to satisfy the reasonable demands of the mainstream and separate them from the fringe groups. Without the camouflage of ordinary families to hide behind, the latter will either fade away or quickly be dealt with by the police. So what are the reasonable demands, and how can they be met?

Someone in a position of authority over the extradition legislation has got to rinse their mouth out and utter the word “
withdraw
”. The refusal to do so even after so many weeks is simply bizarre and generates undue suspicion where none need exist.
Secondly, the administration needs to acknowledge that the whole episode has demonstrated the case for political reform to move ahead urgently. The
minister
for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs can be directed to draw up, within this calendar year, a package covering both the system for nominating and electing the chief executive, and substantive reform of the Legislative Council.

The package would then be discussed with the community and the central government in the first half of next year. The announcement does not have to be too specific about outcomes of the process, other than to promise that the next chief executive will be elected by universal suffrage and the changes to Legco will make it more representative by reforming the functional constituencies.

The next issue is the proposed establishment of an independent commission of inquiry headed by a High Court
judge
. Whenever the idea is floated, the chief executive
points
to the investigation being conducted by the Independent Police Complaints Council.
Its chairman, Anthony Neoh, gave an important interview to this newspaper last week in which he explicitly suggested the prospect of a
commission of inquiry
should not be ruled out. It could be considered once the situation in the community had calmed down.

This is an extremely helpful suggestion by the chairman, as it gives the administration the political cover to step back from the absolute position adopted at the beginning. “Never” can slide into “Yes, at an appropriate time”.

As regards the
resignation
of key officials, this topic can perhaps be revisited when the outcome of the various reviews is known. Similarly, the suggestion of amnesties or pardons can be swept up in the idea of a reconciliation exercise.

The key point is this: it would be a shame for the whole nation if the celebration of an important milestone in our history were overshadowed by widespread protest demonstrations in Hong Kong.

Our government must give sufficient ground to the legitimate requests of the mainstream protesters to ensure this doesn’t happen.

Mike Rowse is the CEO of Treloar Enterprises

An injured man is attended to as he sits on the street after a clash during a protest in Tsuen Wan on August 5. Photo: AFP
Brian YS Wong
Brian YS Wong

To end the violence, both sides must step back but it’s up to Carrie Lam, as Hong Kong’s leader, to broker a ceasefire

  • Protesters feel that if they stop or restrict themselves to non-violent methods, the government will concede nothing. Both sides need to de-escalate, but the responsibility falls on the administration to take the initiative
Brian YS Wong

Updated: 6:19am, 14 Aug, 2019

An injured man is attended to as he sits on the street after a clash during a protest in Tsuen Wan on August 5. Photo: AFP
For weeks now, Hong Kong has been the scene of violent protests and police deploying often unaccounted-for and excessive force. A few protesters have taken to using fire barrages and
petrol bombs
– weapons that Hong Kong has not seen deployed en masse since the 1960s.
On the other hand,
tear gas
– once taboo, and a tool of last resort – has now become the default response to flare-ups across multiple districts. Scenes of inappropriate use of force by the police against civilians in Tai Koo, Tsim Sha Tsui and Kwai Chung over the weekend have incensed many, and left many more with serious questions about the credibility of the police force. 
What began as a protest against the extradition bill
has evolved
into a
structural critique
of governmental failure and ineptitude, inflamed by ministers’ inability to deliver any of their promises of achieving “reconciliation” or “listening to the public”.
The government and the establishment have been quick to condemn violence – yet they omit two essential steps in their hollow diagnosis: first, understanding why the violence is escalating and; second, recognising that they are complicit in undermining political stability and order.

The police force is spread thin in terms of manpower and also strategy and accountability mechanisms; the worry that the city could descend into pandemonium has generated a convenient window for cooler heads to be cast aside, as officers deploy greater force in an effort to deter other (often illegal) protests.

Yet in doing so, they have left many casualties – including a woman who may
lose an eye
after reportedly being shot with a beanbag round in Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday evening, or those caught up in the tear gas at Kwai Chung MTR station.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and her supporters have cast protesters involved in unrest as radicals and criminals bent on disrupting society. Some radical establishment figures claim they are paid hooligans. These people have little to no understanding of why the protesters – regardless of whether you agree with their means or ends – are turning to violence. Without understanding them, how can we end the cycle?

Protesters and police are caught in a security dilemma. In response to potential
triad involvement
and police escalation of force, coupled with the government’s refusal to even consider some of their demands, protesters feel they have no choice but to take things to the next level.

They also feel that if they were to give in, there would be few or no concessions from the administration; if they were to turn to peaceful methods, the benefits remain equally uncertain. Thus, they turn to violence, both as a tool of activism and self-defence.

Neither I nor the vast majority of Hongkongers approve of the violence. No one enjoys feeling at risk as they walk down once-familiar streets, that are policed with unfamiliar levels of force and filled with unrecognisable battles.

The violence is unsustainable. It is destructive, harmful and a corrupting force at its core. Violence may signal the end of the “one country, two systems” institutions that – in theory – secure both Beijing and Hong Kong’s interests while preserving the civil and economic liberties of the city’s citizens. No protester wants to be beaten. Hong Kong cannot afford the costs of violence, which are undermining its political stability and order.

Yet Carrie Lam has not helped. She seems to live in
her own bubble
, continually condemning the violence but failing to understand it. She has failed to understand that allowing hardliners from both sides to prevail will unilaterally
drive away foreign capital
, force businesses to close and ultimately destroy the lives of ordinary Hong Kong citizens.

It cannot be in Beijing’s fundamental interests for “one country, two systems” to end prematurely, given Hong Kong’s continued economic prominence as China’s capital-raising hub and the positive effects of demonstrating that such a semi-autonomous system can work.

No one is seriously advocating Hong Kong independence as a viable option. Yet the status quo is untenable – the political system has failed the people it is supposed to serve, and is unnecessarily forcing Beijing to take a stand.

To tackle the violence at this moment, Lam’s government must urgently address some of the protesters’ demands – there is every chance to do so without compromising the cabinet’s self-perceived authority.

She should employ what is left of her credibility to broker a ceasefire agreement – an agreement that would answer some demands, limit the police use of force, and hold officers accountable for potential abuse, in exchange for assurances of an end to illegal protests and rallies in densely populated areas, as well as a pledge to abandon violence. Lam must cut the
vacuous rhetoric
and take the lives of her people seriously.

Both sides should step back, but Lam and her government must take the initiative – this is what she is, as Hong Kong’s leader, supposed to do. This is the only way out.

Brian YS Wong is a Master of Philosophy student of politics (political theory) at Wolfson College, Oxford University

