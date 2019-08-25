We have the way of life we want. The right course is to strive to make it last as long as possible
The main challenge for our government in the next few weeks is to satisfy the reasonable demands of the mainstream and separate them from the fringe groups. Without the camouflage of ordinary families to hide behind, the latter will either fade away or quickly be dealt with by the police. So what are the reasonable demands, and how can they be met?
The package would then be discussed with the community and the central government in the first half of next year. The announcement does not have to be too specific about outcomes of the process, other than to promise that the next chief executive will be elected by universal suffrage and the changes to Legco will make it more representative by reforming the functional constituencies.
This is an extremely helpful suggestion by the chairman, as it gives the administration the political cover to step back from the absolute position adopted at the beginning. “Never” can slide into “Yes, at an appropriate time”.
The key point is this: it would be a shame for the whole nation if the celebration of an important milestone in our history were overshadowed by widespread protest demonstrations in Hong Kong.
Our government must give sufficient ground to the legitimate requests of the mainstream protesters to ensure this doesn’t happen.
Mike Rowse is the CEO of Treloar Enterprises
The government and the establishment have been quick to condemn violence – yet they omit two essential steps in their hollow diagnosis: first, understanding why the violence is escalating and; second, recognising that they are complicit in undermining political stability and order.
The police force is spread thin in terms of manpower and also strategy and accountability mechanisms; the worry that the city could descend into pandemonium has generated a convenient window for cooler heads to be cast aside, as officers deploy greater force in an effort to deter other (often illegal) protests.
Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and her supporters have cast protesters involved in unrest as radicals and criminals bent on disrupting society. Some radical establishment figures claim they are paid hooligans. These people have little to no understanding of why the protesters – regardless of whether you agree with their means or ends – are turning to violence. Without understanding them, how can we end the cycle?
They also feel that if they were to give in, there would be few or no concessions from the administration; if they were to turn to peaceful methods, the benefits remain equally uncertain. Thus, they turn to violence, both as a tool of activism and self-defence.
Neither I nor the vast majority of Hongkongers approve of the violence. No one enjoys feeling at risk as they walk down once-familiar streets, that are policed with unfamiliar levels of force and filled with unrecognisable battles.
The violence is unsustainable. It is destructive, harmful and a corrupting force at its core. Violence may signal the end of the “one country, two systems” institutions that – in theory – secure both Beijing and Hong Kong’s interests while preserving the civil and economic liberties of the city’s citizens. No protester wants to be beaten. Hong Kong cannot afford the costs of violence, which are undermining its political stability and order.
It cannot be in Beijing’s fundamental interests for “one country, two systems” to end prematurely, given Hong Kong’s continued economic prominence as China’s capital-raising hub and the positive effects of demonstrating that such a semi-autonomous system can work.
No one is seriously advocating Hong Kong independence as a viable option. Yet the status quo is untenable – the political system has failed the people it is supposed to serve, and is unnecessarily forcing Beijing to take a stand.
To tackle the violence at this moment, Lam’s government must urgently address some of the protesters’ demands – there is every chance to do so without compromising the cabinet’s self-perceived authority.
Both sides should step back, but Lam and her government must take the initiative – this is what she is, as Hong Kong’s leader, supposed to do. This is the only way out.
Brian YS Wong is a Master of Philosophy student of politics (political theory) at Wolfson College, Oxford University