Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Andy Xie
Can Trump keep the US stock market bubble from popping as the world economy slows?
- The US president has so far managed to keep the market buoyant by offering economic hope to calm nerves. As China’s economy continues to slow, and more multinationals begin to feel the pain, the tipping point may not be too far off
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
A woman chooses fruit at a supermarket in Huaibei, in China’s Anhui province. China, already at the upper range of middle-income economies, is expected to break into the “high-income” category by 2023. Photo: Reuters
Opinion
Opinion
Chen Zhao
Why there’s no reason to be bearish about China’s slowing economy – just look at the big picture
- Those disappointed by China’s economic data need to put the facts in perspective, as higher income levels go hand in hand with lower growth rates
- Industrialising the rest of China’s huge rural labour force will provide enough momentum for productivity gains in the years ahead
TOP PICKS
A woman chooses fruit at a supermarket in Huaibei, in China’s Anhui province. China, already at the upper range of middle-income economies, is expected to break into the “high-income” category by 2023. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.