Falling stocks and a slumping global economy mean a welcome return to economic stimulus, as austerity and deregulation exit
Leaders of the world's seven richest democracies attend a forum on the international economy, trade and security in Biarritz, France, on August 25 at the annual G7 Summit. Photo: AFP
Macroscope by David Brown
- Governments everywhere are turning to stimulus, it seems, to stave off the very real risk of global recession. This return to Keynesian-centred solutions must avoid boosting inequality again, though; governments should agree on a global ‘New Deal’
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Andy Xie
Can Trump keep the US stock market bubble from popping as the world economy slows?
- The US president has so far managed to keep the market buoyant by offering economic hope to calm nerves. As China’s economy continues to slow, and more multinationals begin to feel the pain, the tipping point may not be too far off
Illustration: Craig Stephens
