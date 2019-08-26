Channels

Leaders of the world's seven richest democracies attend a forum on the international economy, trade and security in Biarritz, France, on August 25 at the annual G7 Summit. Photo: AFP
David Brown
Falling stocks and a slumping global economy mean a welcome return to economic stimulus, as austerity and deregulation exit

  • Governments everywhere are turning to stimulus, it seems, to stave off the very real risk of global recession. This return to Keynesian-centred solutions must avoid boosting inequality again, though; governments should agree on a global ‘New Deal’
David Brown

David Brown  

Updated: 3:42pm, 26 Aug, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Andy Xie
Can Trump keep the US stock market bubble from popping as the world economy slows?

  • The US president has so far managed to keep the market buoyant by offering economic hope to calm nerves. As China’s economy continues to slow, and more multinationals begin to feel the pain, the tipping point may not be too far off
Updated: 1:00am, 26 Aug, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
