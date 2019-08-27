Channels

Hong Kong offers China a way out of Trump’s trade war: cool the protests crisis to ease the tariffs heat

  • As hawkish US advisers whip up the China hysteria, Trump unleashes yet more bellicose trade action, spelling disaster for the world economy
  • Given that little is expected of the US president, it falls to Xi Jinping to dial matters back, and Hong Kong is a good place to start
Updated: 3:23am, 27 Aug, 2019

