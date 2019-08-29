US President Donald Trump swings a club at his golf course in Florida in February. The Trump administration is taking aim at Old China, when it is Next China it should be concerned with. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump swings a club at his golf course in Florida in February. The Trump administration is taking aim at Old China, when it is Next China it should be concerned with. Photo: AP
Markets are trying to read US President Donald Trump’s hand, as he plays his latest card against China. Photo: AFP
Markets are trying to read US President Donald Trump’s hand, as he plays his latest card against China. Photo: AFP