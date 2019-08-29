Channels

US President Donald Trump swings a club at his golf course in Florida in February. The Trump administration is taking aim at Old China, when it is Next China it should be concerned with. Photo: AP
Stephen Roach
Opinion

Opinion

Stephen Roach

Trump’s incoherent policies take aim at a China that no longer exists

  • Failing to recognise a China in transition, the US president is applying bizarre trade and economic fixes that will end up destabilising the global economy
Stephen Roach

Stephen Roach  

Updated: 1:00am, 29 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump swings a club at his golf course in Florida in February. The Trump administration is taking aim at Old China, when it is Next China it should be concerned with. Photo: AP
Markets are trying to read US President Donald Trump’s hand, as he plays his latest card against China. Photo: AFP
Aidan Yao
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Aidan Yao

Is Trump escalating the US-China trade war with shock tariffs or is he simply posturing?

  • If Trump means to push the US-China trade war to new heights, the global economy could be in for a catastrophic shock. So let us hope the US president is merely bluffing
Aidan Yao

Aidan Yao  

Updated: 5:21am, 15 Aug, 2019

Markets are trying to read US President Donald Trump’s hand, as he plays his latest card against China. Photo: AFP
