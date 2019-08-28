Channels

Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, has signalled that the country is reforming its dual-track interest rate system. Photo: Bloomberg
Aidan Yao
Macroscope by Aidan Yao

China has taken a key step towards interest rate and monetary system reform, but caution will rule

  • The new lending reference rate is an important piece of reform for Chinese banking, as Beijing tries to lower funding costs and help the economy
  • But it will be keen to avoid the mistakes of other nations on liberalising deposit rates
Aidan Yao

Aidan Yao  

Updated: 4:00pm, 28 Aug, 2019

In the long run and given China’s economic heft, the yuan could emerge as a rival to the greenback. Photo: Xinhua
Neal Kimberley
Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

Why China may be ready for a strong yuan, and the US could follow up with a weak dollar policy

  • The yuan could emerge as a rival to the greenback, as Beijing looks ready to adopt a de facto ‘strong yuan’ policy. And there will be room for the yuan to extend its global footprint if Washington chooses to weaken the dollar’s dominance
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Updated: 10:57am, 6 Aug, 2019

