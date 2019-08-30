US President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron during the G7 summit on August 26 in Biarritz, France. On Wednesday, Trump tweeted more criticism of Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, saying other G7 economies were “giddy” over their own low interest rates. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron during the G7 summit on August 26 in Biarritz, France. On Wednesday, Trump tweeted more criticism of Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, saying other G7 economies were “giddy” over their own low interest rates. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump swings a club at his golf course in Florida in February. The Trump administration is taking aim at Old China, when it is Next China it should be concerned with. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump swings a club at his golf course in Florida in February. The Trump administration is taking aim at Old China, when it is Next China it should be concerned with. Photo: AP