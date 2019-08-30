Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A bank employee counts Hong Kong banknotes. With inflation at 3 per cent, savers in Hong Kong are losing purchasing power. Photo: Bloomberg
Tai Hui
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Tai Hui

How can Hong Kong investors best protect against inflation? Negative-yielding bonds may provide the answer

  • About one-third of developed-market government bonds are trading at negative yields now. This essentially means paying a government for the privilege of borrowing money from it. But some believe bonds can still deliver capital gains
Tai Hui

Tai Hui  

Updated: 2:00pm, 30 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A bank employee counts Hong Kong banknotes. With inflation at 3 per cent, savers in Hong Kong are losing purchasing power. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Andy Xie
Opinion

Opinion

Andy Xie

Can Trump keep the US stock market bubble from popping as the world economy slows?

  • The US president has so far managed to keep the market buoyant by offering economic hope to calm nerves. As China’s economy continues to slow, and more multinationals begin to feel the pain, the tipping point may not be too far off
Andy Xie

Andy Xie  

Updated: 1:00am, 26 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.