How can Hong Kong investors best protect against inflation? Negative-yielding bonds may provide the answer
A bank employee counts Hong Kong banknotes. With inflation at 3 per cent, savers in Hong Kong are losing purchasing power. Photo: Bloomberg
Macroscope by Tai Hui
- About one-third of developed-market government bonds are trading at negative yields now. This essentially means paying a government for the privilege of borrowing money from it. But some believe bonds can still deliver capital gains
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Andy Xie
Can Trump keep the US stock market bubble from popping as the world economy slows?
- The US president has so far managed to keep the market buoyant by offering economic hope to calm nerves. As China’s economy continues to slow, and more multinationals begin to feel the pain, the tipping point may not be too far off
Illustration: Craig Stephens
