Burnt areas of the Amazon rainforest, near Boca do Acre, Amazonas state, Brazil. Photo: AFP
Amazon fires: Brazil’s Bolsonaro will accept US$20 million G7 aid if Macron withdraws ‘insults’
- Tensions rise between France and Brazil after President Emmanuel Macron says fires amounted to an international crisis
- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro reacted by blasting Macron for having a ‘colonialist mentality’
