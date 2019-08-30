Channels

A fruit seller organises fresh produce at a shop in the Sudanese city of Omdurman. Many countries, in particular in Africa, rely on bananas for over a quarter of their daily calorie intake. Photo: AFP
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

It’s bananas: global food crisis warning that the Asia-Pacific can’t afford to ignore

  • The deadly Panama disease fungus has arrived in South America, threatening the world banana trade and highlighting species vulnerability amid climate change
  • The Cavendish banana is in the vanguard of a food security challenge that can only get more severe. Apec food ministers’ silence on this in Chile was inexplicable
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 3:30pm, 30 Aug, 2019

Burnt areas of the Amazon rainforest, near Boca do Acre, Amazonas state, Brazil. Photo: AFP
Americas

Amazon fires: Brazil’s Bolsonaro will accept US$20 million G7 aid if Macron withdraws ‘insults’

  • Tensions rise between France and Brazil after President Emmanuel Macron says fires amounted to an international crisis
  • Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro reacted by blasting Macron for having a ‘colonialist mentality’
Topic |   Brazil
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 10:36pm, 27 Aug, 2019

