An Icelandic girl at the site of Okjokull, Iceland's first glacier lost to climate change, on August 18. To complete the transition from fossil fuels requires drilling down to the core of the global economy. Photo: AFP
An Icelandic girl at the site of Okjokull, Iceland's first glacier lost to climate change, on August 18. To complete the transition from fossil fuels requires drilling down to the core of the global economy. Photo: AFP
After Donald Trump’s election as president in November 2016, Columbia Law School’s “Silencing Science Tracker” began compiling reports of federal, state, and local government efforts to suppress scientific research, and has documented hundreds of such incidents, largely the suppression of information about climate change. Photo: Greenpeace
After Donald Trump’s election as president in November 2016, Columbia Law School’s “Silencing Science Tracker” began compiling reports of federal, state, and local government efforts to suppress scientific research, and has documented hundreds of such incidents, largely the suppression of information about climate change. Photo: Greenpeace