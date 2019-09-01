Channels

An Icelandic girl at the site of Okjokull, Iceland's first glacier lost to climate change, on August 18. To complete the transition from fossil fuels requires drilling down to the core of the global economy. Photo: AFP
Andrew Higham
Opinion

Opinion

Andrew Higham

Investors are leading the climate change charge towards zero emissions and cleaner fuels while governments lag behind

  • Financial giants are redirecting massive money flows away from fossil fuels as slow movers report losses. But trillions of dollars in carbon assets remain on investors’ balance sheets
  • More needs to be done, by both financiers and governments, and next month’s UN Climate Action Summit is an opportunity
Andrew Higham

Andrew Higham  

Updated: 3:31pm, 1 Sep, 2019

An Icelandic girl at the site of Okjokull, Iceland's first glacier lost to climate change, on August 18. To complete the transition from fossil fuels requires drilling down to the core of the global economy. Photo: AFP
After Donald Trump’s election as president in November 2016, Columbia Law School’s “Silencing Science Tracker” began compiling reports of federal, state, and local government efforts to suppress scientific research, and has documented hundreds of such incidents, largely the suppression of information about climate change. Photo: Greenpeace
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

Donald Trump’s war on climate science, Brexit and Hong Kong’s housing disaster are what happens when governments disregard evidence

  • Western societies, which once prided themselves on reason and respect for science, have become overrun with populists who reject both
  • Hong Kong has shown a similar malady when it comes to addressing the city’s major issues
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 5:04am, 12 Aug, 2019

After Donald Trump’s election as president in November 2016, Columbia Law School’s “Silencing Science Tracker” began compiling reports of federal, state, and local government efforts to suppress scientific research, and has documented hundreds of such incidents, largely the suppression of information about climate change. Photo: Greenpeace
