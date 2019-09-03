Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Hong Kong skyline as seen from Central on July 25. Photo: Bloomberg
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Amid protest violence and dire warnings for Hong Kong’s economy, mainland property investors provide some hope

  • Behind the – deservedly – gloomy headlines about the economy, mainlanders remain bullish on Hong Kong. This is especially true of office property around Central, and suggests the city is still crucial to China’s plans
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 11:17am, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Hong Kong skyline as seen from Central on July 25. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
The roots of Hong Kong’s entangled ties between business and politics can be traced to the city’s colonial history. Illustration: SCMP
Business

Developers’ cosy ties with politics may explain Hong Kong’s biggest woe: widening income gap in the least affordable city on earth

  • In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, South China Morning Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
  • In this latest instalment, the Post looks at the cosy ties between Hong Kong’s business elites and politics in the city and in Beijing
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Peggy Sito  

Denise Tsang  

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 9:24pm, 2 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The roots of Hong Kong’s entangled ties between business and politics can be traced to the city’s colonial history. Illustration: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.