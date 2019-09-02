Channels

The skyline of the financial district in Frankfurt, Germany. Photo: Reuters
Why China must be prepared for Brexit and the possibility of another European crisis

  • Germany’s economy is flashing warning signs and with a no-deal Brexit imminent, contagion might spread across Europe and the world. The Chinese economy, already under stress from the US trade war, is vulnerable
Updated: 4:16pm, 2 Sep, 2019

The skyline of the financial district in Frankfurt, Germany. Photo: Reuters
Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, has signalled that the country is reforming its dual-track interest rate system. Photo: Bloomberg
China has taken a key step towards interest rate and monetary system reform, but caution will rule

  • The new lending reference rate is an important piece of reform for Chinese banking, as Beijing tries to lower funding costs and help the economy
  • But it will be keen to avoid the mistakes of other nations on liberalising deposit rates
Updated: 10:27pm, 28 Aug, 2019

Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, has signalled that the country is reforming its dual-track interest rate system. Photo: Bloomberg
