The skyline of the financial district in Frankfurt, Germany. Photo: Reuters
Macroscope by David Brown
Why China must be prepared for Brexit and the possibility of another European crisis
- Germany’s economy is flashing warning signs and with a no-deal Brexit imminent, contagion might spread across Europe and the world. The Chinese economy, already under stress from the US trade war, is vulnerable
Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, has signalled that the country is reforming its dual-track interest rate system. Photo: Bloomberg
Macroscope by Aidan Yao
China has taken a key step towards interest rate and monetary system reform, but caution will rule
- The new lending reference rate is an important piece of reform for Chinese banking, as Beijing tries to lower funding costs and help the economy
- But it will be keen to avoid the mistakes of other nations on liberalising deposit rates
