Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Currency dealers monitor exchange rates in a trading room at a bank in Seoul on August 6. The day before, the US officially labelled China a currency manipulator amid a worsening trade war, after Beijing let the yuan tumble past the seven-per-dollar level for the first time since 2008. Photo: AFP
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

A strong US dollar worries Trump, but it’s no use blaming the Fed or China

  • It is Donald Trump’s own policies that have helped to create the right conditions for continued greenback strength
  • With intervention a risky idea, unless those policies change, there is little to be gained from the blame game
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Updated: 11:14am, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Currency dealers monitor exchange rates in a trading room at a bank in Seoul on August 6. The day before, the US officially labelled China a currency manipulator amid a worsening trade war, after Beijing let the yuan tumble past the seven-per-dollar level for the first time since 2008. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Is it a fair exchange or a case of the pot calling the kettle black? Chinese yuan and US dollars at a money exchange shop in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, on August 5. Photo: Roy Issa
Lawrence J. Lau
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Lawrence J. Lau

Currency manipulation? The US may have more to answer for than China

  • China has an increasingly balanced current account and a stable currency – none of which points to currency manipulation, whereas the US has arguably used quantitative easing to keep the dollar weak
Lawrence J. Lau

Lawrence J. Lau  

Updated: 2:00am, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Is it a fair exchange or a case of the pot calling the kettle black? Chinese yuan and US dollars at a money exchange shop in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, on August 5. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.