The trade war has changed US-China ties forever, so Beijing is building bridges to the EU through the belt and road
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome on March 22, just days before Italy joined the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: AP
Macroscope by Anthony Rowley
- The trade conflict will more likely than not end in a stalemate, sending Beijing scrambling for sophisticated partners
- China’s overtures to Europe make sense in this light, since Donald Trump has not shown the foresight to counter them
The skyline of the financial district in Frankfurt, Germany. Photo: Reuters
Macroscope by David Brown
Why China must be prepared for Brexit and the possibility of another European crisis
- Germany’s economy is flashing warning signs and with a no-deal Brexit imminent, contagion might spread across Europe and the world. The Chinese economy, already under stress from the US trade war, is vulnerable
The skyline of the financial district in Frankfurt, Germany. Photo: Reuters
