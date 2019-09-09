Channels

China's President Xi Jinping (left) shakes hands with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Basketball World Cup in Beijing on August 30. Photo: AFP
Lucio Blanco Pitlo III
Opinion

Opinion

Eye on Asia by Lucio Blanco Pitlo III

Manila must play its cards right with Chinese offshore gambling, given Beijing’s warnings

  • The spike in Chinese offshore gambling operators has brought jobs and revenue but also problems. Manila must work with Beijing to crack down on human trafficking, fraud and illegal operators
  • Operators should also be encouraged to diversify investments in the Philippines
Lucio Blanco Pitlo III

Lucio Blanco Pitlo III  

Updated: 12:02pm, 9 Sep, 2019

Small commercial spaces like this in Paranaque City have been faced with unreasonable rent increases since an old shopping mall named Pearl Plaza reopened to become an offshore gambling office employing thousands of Chinese workers. Photo: Martin San Diego
Politics

China turns the tables on Philippines’ offshore gambling habit

  • The rise of offshore gambling in the Philippines has created winners and losers, as an influx of Chinese workers raises both revenue and rents
  • But as Beijing pressures Manila for a clampdown, the odds for all involved may be changing
Topic |   The Philippines
Martin San Diego

Martin San Diego  

Updated: 10:04am, 8 Sep, 2019

