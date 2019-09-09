Potential buyers view a model of New World Development’s Atrium House, Tsuen Wan, in June. Ever-increasing property prices beyond the reach of most Hongkongers, while the government sits on a massive pile of reserves, have been a major cause of Hong Kong’s discontent. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Potential buyers view a model of New World Development’s Atrium House, Tsuen Wan, in June. Ever-increasing property prices beyond the reach of most Hongkongers, while the government sits on a massive pile of reserves, have been a major cause of Hong Kong’s discontent. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
People shop at a Uniqlo store during the opening of The Hudson Yards residential and commercial development in Manhattan, New York, in March. The all-important US consumer, while less upbeat than at the start of this year, is still spending. Photo: Reuters
People shop at a Uniqlo store during the opening of The Hudson Yards residential and commercial development in Manhattan, New York, in March. The all-important US consumer, while less upbeat than at the start of this year, is still spending. Photo: Reuters