China Vice-Premier Liu He says goodbye to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer after trade talks between the two countries in Washington on May 10. The two countries’ representatives have displayed rapport in public and talks are ongoing but it appears that the two sides’ positions are hardening. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Vice-Premier Liu He says goodbye to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer after trade talks between the two countries in Washington on May 10. The two countries’ representatives have displayed rapport in public and talks are ongoing but it appears that the two sides’ positions are hardening. Photo: EPA-EFE
A woman walks past a money exchange shop in Hong Kong on August 6. Liquid markets and round-the-clock pricing mean foreign exchange markets often have time to react before political developments can be fully reflected in other assets. Photo: AP
A woman walks past a money exchange shop in Hong Kong on August 6. Liquid markets and round-the-clock pricing mean foreign exchange markets often have time to react before political developments can be fully reflected in other assets. Photo: AP