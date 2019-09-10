Channels

People walk past a display showing the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on September 4. Markets' reaction to Fitch's downgrade of Hong Kong's credit rating was muted. Photo: EPA-EFE
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Markets remain confident about Hong Kong's future, even though poor leadership is undermining it

  Despite the unrest and Fitch's downgrade, markets do not believe Hong Kong's special status as a financial centre is in danger. Rather, it is Hong Kong's own government that has done more to sow uncertainty about the city's stability
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 7:15am, 10 Sep, 2019

People walk past a display showing the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on September 4. Markets’ reaction to Fitch’s downgrade of Hong Kong’s credit rating was muted. Photo: EPA-EFE
A demonstrator stands on top of a traffic light during a protest on August 25. Most people do not willingly spend their precious weekends at political rallies. They are stirred to take political action when life becomes so bad they feel they have no choice. Photo: Reuters
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

With any luck, Hong Kong's ninja protesters will hang up their masks and the summer of discontent will pass

  To keep things in perspective, the Hong Kong protests have been less self-destructive than Brexit. With Carrie Lam's withdrawal of the extradition bill, the city may have a slim chance of returning to calm and restarting political reform
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 6:28am, 7 Sep, 2019

A demonstrator stands on top of a traffic light during a protest on August 25. Most people do not willingly spend their precious weekends at political rallies. They are stirred to take political action when life becomes so bad they feel they have no choice. Photo: Reuters
