Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Tom Plate
Opinion

Opinion

Tom Plate

Why China and the US need to worry about the war on think tanks and free thought

  • Xi Jinping’s discomfort with the pluralism of think tanks is matched by the US distrust of Confucius Institutes and Chinese students
  • Policy intellectuals are increasingly needed in a complex world, and it is the high responsibility of Beijing and Washington to keep the conversation flowing
Tom Plate

Tom Plate  

Updated: 3:00am, 10 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Scales of Justice and Lady Justice in front of China’s national flag. Photo: Alamy
Politics

Ancient past, modern ambitions: historian Wang Gungwu’s new book on China’s delicate balance

  • China Reconnects: Joining a Deep-rooted Past to a New World Order looks at how the Middle Kingdom is trying to build a modern civilisation without forgetting its heritage
Topic |   Chinese history
Wang Gungwu

Wang Gungwu  

Updated: 10:26am, 9 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Scales of Justice and Lady Justice in front of China’s national flag. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.