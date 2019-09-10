Advertisement
An oil tanker unloads crude at a terminal in Zhoushan, in China’s Zhejiang province. Photo: Reuters
Opinion
Macroscope by Neal Kimberley
Amid US-China trade war, a new source of tension emerges: Iranian oil
- China and the US are looking at a new round of trade talks. But dire US relations with Iran complicate China’s attempts to import Iranian oil and meet its huge energy needs
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Chen Long
US-China trade talks: there’s so much more at stake, including Hong Kong and Taiwan. And that’s why they won’t succeed
- Donald Trump can’t take a soft line on China with an upcoming presidential election, and his aggressive tactics will only meet a similar response from Beijing
- This is especially so given the protests in Hong Kong and deteriorating cross-strait relations, and after the ‘currency manipulator’ charge angered Beijing’s moderates
