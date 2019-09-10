Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An oil tanker unloads crude at a terminal in Zhoushan, in China’s Zhejiang province. Photo: Reuters
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

Amid US-China trade war, a new source of tension emerges: Iranian oil

  • China and the US are looking at a new round of trade talks. But dire US relations with Iran complicate China’s attempts to import Iranian oil and meet its huge energy needs
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Updated: 11:44pm, 10 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

An oil tanker unloads crude at a terminal in Zhoushan, in China’s Zhejiang province. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Chen Long
Opinion

Opinion

Chen Long

US-China trade talks: there’s so much more at stake, including Hong Kong and Taiwan. And that’s why they won’t succeed

  • Donald Trump can’t take a soft line on China with an upcoming presidential election, and his aggressive tactics will only meet a similar response from Beijing
  • This is especially so given the protests in Hong Kong and deteriorating cross-strait relations, and after the ‘currency manipulator’ charge angered Beijing’s moderates
Chen Long

Chen Long  

Updated: 4:37am, 5 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.