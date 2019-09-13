Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Monitors display stock market information at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York, on September 6. The main reason for stocks’ resilience has been policymakers’ determination to loosen monetary policy to prevent this late-cycle economic slowdown from turning into a full-blown recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Patrik Schowitz
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Patrik Schowitz

From the trade war to Brexit and the Hong Kong turmoil, simmering political issues remain a threat to global growth

  • Recent positive developments in some of the major issues weighing on markets, including the US-China trade war and Hong Kong’s protests, offer a welcome respite. But economic fundamentals remain weak and policymakers’ toolboxes are limited
Patrik Schowitz

Patrik Schowitz  

Updated: 1:10pm, 13 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Monitors display stock market information at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York, on September 6. The main reason for stocks’ resilience has been policymakers’ determination to loosen monetary policy to prevent this late-cycle economic slowdown from turning into a full-blown recession. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang talk during a session about economic relations in Beijing, on September 6. Merkel’s comments on Hong Kong and Li’s response added to EU-China tension as both sides work on an investment agreement ahead of a possible recession. Photo: EPA-EFE
Emanuele Scimia
Opinion

Opinion

Emanuele Scimia

Hong Kong protests have dented EU-China ties, but the threat of global recession will prevent Europe from pressing Beijing further

  • EU-China ties are already strained by South China Sea tensions, Xinjiang detentions and 5G security concerns. So the European Union is unlikely to spend much political capital pressing Beijing on Hong Kong, with a recession on the horizon
Emanuele Scimia

Emanuele Scimia  

Updated: 2:47pm, 10 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang talk during a session about economic relations in Beijing, on September 6. Merkel’s comments on Hong Kong and Li’s response added to EU-China tension as both sides work on an investment agreement ahead of a possible recession. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.