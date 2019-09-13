Monitors display stock market information at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York, on September 6. The main reason for stocks’ resilience has been policymakers’ determination to loosen monetary policy to prevent this late-cycle economic slowdown from turning into a full-blown recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Monitors display stock market information at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York, on September 6. The main reason for stocks’ resilience has been policymakers’ determination to loosen monetary policy to prevent this late-cycle economic slowdown from turning into a full-blown recession. Photo: Bloomberg
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang talk during a session about economic relations in Beijing, on September 6. Merkel’s comments on Hong Kong and Li’s response added to EU-China tension as both sides work on an investment agreement ahead of a possible recession. Photo: EPA-EFE
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang talk during a session about economic relations in Beijing, on September 6. Merkel’s comments on Hong Kong and Li’s response added to EU-China tension as both sides work on an investment agreement ahead of a possible recession. Photo: EPA-EFE