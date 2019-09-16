The London Stock Exchange was wrong to reject Hong Kong’s US$36.6 billion offer. It needs to think bigger or risk being left behind
The London Stock Exchange should think big and capitalise on its leading position as a centre for offshore yuan trading. Photo: EPA
Macroscope by Anthony Rowley
- In rebuffing HKEX’s bid, the London Stock Exchange has failed to consider the role it could play as a funding centre for China’s belt and road. If Brexit happens and its position is diminished as a result, attitudes may well change
The skyline of the financial district in Frankfurt, Germany. Photo: Reuters
Macroscope by David Brown
Why China must be prepared for Brexit and the possibility of another European crisis
- Germany’s economy is flashing warning signs and with a no-deal Brexit imminent, contagion might spread across Europe and the world. The Chinese economy, already under stress from the US trade war, is vulnerable
