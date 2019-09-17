Channels

Passengers on the Peak Tram look at the Hong Kong skyline. The city’s tourism industry is experiencing its sharpest downturn since the Sars epidemic in 2003. Photo: Bloomberg
Nicholas Spiro
Hong Kong’s hotel sector is in free fall as violent protests keep tourists from the mainland, and elsewhere, away

  • In a matter of months, the strong fundamentals of Hong Kong’s tourism industry have been dealt a massive blow. The hotel market is now a proxy for the perceived stability of Asia’s financial hub, and things don’t look good
Updated: 6:56am, 17 Sep, 2019

People hold up LED-lit letters spelling “Free HK” on Lion Rock in Hong Kong on September 13. Photo: AFP
David Dodwell
Hongkongers feel betrayed by the system. Here are eight ways for the city to find hope again

  • Hong Kong is not alone in facing problems, beginning with widening inequality and middle-class stagnation. In times of distress, we must seek ways to secure our future as a critically important city
Updated: 9:15am, 16 Sep, 2019

