Donald Trump is waking up to the fact that ending the trade war with China will help him win in 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, on September 16. Photo: AP
Macroscope by Neal Kimberley
- The US president has figured he needs a deal with China, to soften the economic impact the trade war is having on his voter base, particularly in the key swing states that helped propel him to power in 2016
SCMP Columnist
On Balance by Robert Delaney
China has no better friend than Donald Trump in today’s America, and Beijing knows it
- Beijing’s latest trade-war move to walk back some of its punitive tariffs probably stems from a realisation that if Trump loses to the Democrats in the 2020 election, China can expect an even more hostile White House
