Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, on September 16. Photo: AP
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

Donald Trump is waking up to the fact that ending the trade war with China will help him win in 2020

  • The US president has figured he needs a deal with China, to soften the economic impact the trade war is having on his voter base, particularly in the key swing states that helped propel him to power in 2016
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Updated: 1:00am, 18 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, on September 16. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

On Balance by Robert Delaney

China has no better friend than Donald Trump in today’s America, and Beijing knows it

  • Beijing’s latest trade-war move to walk back some of its punitive tariffs probably stems from a realisation that if Trump loses to the Democrats in the 2020 election, China can expect an even more hostile White House
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 1:59am, 17 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.