Cary Huang
Cary Huang
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Sino File by Cary Huang

Hong Kong still has the edge over Shenzhen and other Chinese cities, despite the protests

  • Any plan to sideline the defiant former British colony ignores the central role the financial hub plays for China’s economy
  • Its rule of law and various freedoms, attributes of an open economy, have become even more valuable now amid the US-China trade war
Cary Huang

Cary Huang  

Updated: 9:30am, 18 Sep, 2019

Under Beijing's directive, Shenzhen will transform into a model "socialism with Chinese characteristics" city. Photo: Handout
China Economy

Can Hong Kong maintain its status amid protests despite Beijing’s push to turn Shenzhen into a financial hub?

  • In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, South China Morning Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
  • In this latest instalment, The Post looks at speculation that anti-government protests will mean Hong Kong runs the risk of being replaced by Shenzhen as the financial heart of the Greater Bay Area
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Updated: 4:08pm, 9 Sep, 2019

Under Beijing's directive, Shenzhen will transform into a model "socialism with Chinese characteristics" city. Photo: Handout
