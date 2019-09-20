Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Zhiwu Chen
Donald Trump won round one of the trade war. In round two, China has the upper hand
- The US may have succeeded in forcing a relocation of supply chains from China, but now that the damage has been done, the Chinese are in no hurry to clinch a deal. Not so for Trump, who has an election to win amid signs of a slowing US economy
SCMP Columnist
On Balance by Robert Delaney
China has no better friend than Donald Trump in today’s America, and Beijing knows it
- Beijing’s latest trade-war move to walk back some of its punitive tariffs probably stems from a realisation that if Trump loses to the Democrats in the 2020 election, China can expect an even more hostile White House
