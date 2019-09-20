Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Zhiwu Chen
Zhiwu Chen

Donald Trump won round one of the trade war. In round two, China has the upper hand

  • The US may have succeeded in forcing a relocation of supply chains from China, but now that the damage has been done, the Chinese are in no hurry to clinch a deal. Not so for Trump, who has an election to win amid signs of a slowing US economy
Zhiwu Chen  

Heribert Dieter  

Updated: 1:00am, 20 Sep, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney
On Balance by Robert Delaney

China has no better friend than Donald Trump in today’s America, and Beijing knows it

  • Beijing’s latest trade-war move to walk back some of its punitive tariffs probably stems from a realisation that if Trump loses to the Democrats in the 2020 election, China can expect an even more hostile White House
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 1:59am, 17 Sep, 2019

