Abdulaziz bin Salman (centre), Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, speaks during a news conference on September 17. The weekend attacks on the kingdom eliminated about 5 per cent of global oil supply and raised the risk of more conflict in the region, propelling Brent crude prices to a record surge on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

Muted market reaction to Saudi oil attacks underlines investors’ habit to underprice geopolitical risks

  • Markets have long struggled to assess and price political and geopolitical risks accurately, given our innate reluctance to prepare for worst-case scenarios
  • This explains, too, the reaction to a potentially disastrous no-deal Brexit
Nicholas Spiro

Updated: 10:21pm, 19 Sep, 2019

Monitors display stock market information at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York, on September 6. The main reason for stocks’ resilience has been policymakers’ determination to loosen monetary policy to prevent this late-cycle economic slowdown from turning into a full-blown recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Patrik Schowitz
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Patrik Schowitz

From the trade war to Brexit and the Hong Kong turmoil, simmering political issues remain a threat to global growth

  • Recent positive developments in some of the major issues weighing on markets, including the US-China trade war and Hong Kong’s protests, offer a welcome respite. But economic fundamentals remain weak and policymakers’ toolboxes are limited
Patrik Schowitz

Updated: 10:30pm, 13 Sep, 2019

