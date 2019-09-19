Abdulaziz bin Salman (centre), Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, speaks during a news conference on September 17. The weekend attacks on the kingdom eliminated about 5 per cent of global oil supply and raised the risk of more conflict in the region, propelling Brent crude prices to a record surge on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Abdulaziz bin Salman (centre), Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, speaks during a news conference on September 17. The weekend attacks on the kingdom eliminated about 5 per cent of global oil supply and raised the risk of more conflict in the region, propelling Brent crude prices to a record surge on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Monitors display stock market information at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York, on September 6. The main reason for stocks’ resilience has been policymakers’ determination to loosen monetary policy to prevent this late-cycle economic slowdown from turning into a full-blown recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Monitors display stock market information at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York, on September 6. The main reason for stocks’ resilience has been policymakers’ determination to loosen monetary policy to prevent this late-cycle economic slowdown from turning into a full-blown recession. Photo: Bloomberg