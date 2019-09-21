Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Students take to the streets in Australia and other Asia-Pacific countries on September 20, in a rally demanding urgent measures from world leaders at the UN Climate Action Summit. Photo: EPA-EFE
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

The climate is changing, the Amazon is burning, trillions are needed – where’s the money coming from?

  • The biggest obstacle to climate action is this: the countries that will be most affected by global warming have the least power, but powerful, rich countries that have the means to take action – like the US – don’t worry enough the climate
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 7:28am, 21 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Students take to the streets in Australia and other Asia-Pacific countries on September 20, in a rally demanding urgent measures from world leaders at the UN Climate Action Summit. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
An Icelandic girl at the site of Okjokull, Iceland's first glacier lost to climate change, on August 18. To complete the transition from fossil fuels requires drilling down to the core of the global economy. Photo: AFP
Andrew Higham
Opinion

Opinion

Andrew Higham

Investors are leading the climate change charge towards zero emissions and cleaner fuels while governments lag behind

  • Financial giants are redirecting massive money flows away from fossil fuels as slow movers report losses. But trillions of dollars in carbon assets remain on investors’ balance sheets
  • More needs to be done, by both financiers and governments, and next month’s UN Climate Action Summit is an opportunity
Andrew Higham

Andrew Higham  

Updated: 9:10pm, 1 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

An Icelandic girl at the site of Okjokull, Iceland's first glacier lost to climate change, on August 18. To complete the transition from fossil fuels requires drilling down to the core of the global economy. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.