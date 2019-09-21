Students take to the streets in Australia and other Asia-Pacific countries on September 20, in a rally demanding urgent measures from world leaders at the UN Climate Action Summit. Photo: EPA-EFE
Students take to the streets in Australia and other Asia-Pacific countries on September 20, in a rally demanding urgent measures from world leaders at the UN Climate Action Summit. Photo: EPA-EFE
An Icelandic girl at the site of Okjokull, Iceland's first glacier lost to climate change, on August 18. To complete the transition from fossil fuels requires drilling down to the core of the global economy. Photo: AFP
An Icelandic girl at the site of Okjokull, Iceland's first glacier lost to climate change, on August 18. To complete the transition from fossil fuels requires drilling down to the core of the global economy. Photo: AFP