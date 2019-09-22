Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party’s Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, makes a speech during the opening ceremony of a training programme for party officials in Beijing on September 3. Photo: Xinhua
Minxin Pei
Opinion

Opinion

Minxin Pei

China’s Communist Party is looking at the beginning of the end of one-party rule

  • After nearly 70 years in power, China’s one-party regime is approaching the longevity frontier for dictatorship amid an economic slowdown and tensions with the US
  • A crackdown on opponents and an emphasis on nationalism may boost support in the short term but staying in power to celebrate the party’s centenary will be a challenge
Minxin Pei

Minxin Pei  

Updated: 12:45pm, 22 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party’s Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, makes a speech during the opening ceremony of a training programme for party officials in Beijing on September 3. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Phil C. W. Chan
Opinion

Opinion

Phil C. W. Chan

For its 70th National Day, a strong China can afford to grant Hong Kong protesters’ wishes

  • Are flag-waving, anthem-singing patriots or underperforming officials what China needs? Beijing should consider fostering genuine patriotism in Hong Kong under ‘one country, two systems’, by responding to Hongkongers’ needs
SCMP

Phil C. W. Chan  

Paul Serfaty  

Updated: 9:06am, 21 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.