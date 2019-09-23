Advertisement
Students in London demonstrate against education funding cuts in 2011. Photo: AFP
Opinion
Inside Out by David Dodwell
Capitalism is in crisis. It cannot be business as usual for very much longer
- Capitalism has been keeping shareholders happy with merger mania, tax avoidance and an unhealthy preoccupation with share price that has inflated CEO pay beyond the reasonable
- It is time for a painful reset to focus instead on economic growth and improving livelihoods – or risk jeopardising capitalism itself
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
K. K. Tse
Hong Kong’s protests are just the tip of the iceberg: capitalism is in crisis across the globe
- The effects of ‘shareholder capitalism’, which prioritises profit, can be seen around the world, including in the dissatisfaction of Hongkongers. Can a responsible new business model, championed by leading US corporations, be a turning point?
Illustration: Craig Stephens
