Students in London demonstrate against education funding cuts in 2011. Photo: AFP
Capitalism is in crisis. It cannot be business as usual for very much longer

  • Capitalism has been keeping shareholders happy with merger mania, tax avoidance and an unhealthy preoccupation with share price that has inflated CEO pay beyond the reasonable
  • It is time for a painful reset to focus instead on economic growth and improving livelihoods – or risk jeopardising capitalism itself
Updated: 11:32am, 23 Sep, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Hong Kong’s protests are just the tip of the iceberg: capitalism is in crisis across the globe

  • The effects of ‘shareholder capitalism’, which prioritises profit, can be seen around the world, including in the dissatisfaction of Hongkongers. Can a responsible new business model, championed by leading US corporations, be a turning point?
Updated: 3:08am, 13 Sep, 2019

