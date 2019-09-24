A police water cannon truck sprays protesters with blue dye at the junction of Tim Wa Avenue and Harcourt Road, Admiralty. The area around Central, Admiralty and Sheung Wan is both the world’s most expensive market for office properties and the scene of many of the protesters’ clashes with police since anti-government demonstrations began in June. Photo: Sam Tsang
For the second time in a fortnight, holders of British National (Overseas) Passports rally outside the British consulate in Hong Kong, on September 15, to demand the same rights as British passport holders. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
