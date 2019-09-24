Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A police water cannon truck sprays protesters with blue dye at the junction of Tim Wa Avenue and Harcourt Road, Admiralty. The area around Central, Admiralty and Sheung Wan is both the world’s most expensive market for office properties and the scene of many of the protesters’ clashes with police since anti-government demonstrations began in June. Photo: Sam Tsang
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Worse than Brexit: amid the violent protests, bright spots for Hong Kong’s real estate market are hard to find

  • Analysts are beginning to see an upside for Britain’s property sector despite three years of Brexit chaos
  • But with violence ongoing and the local government paralysed, such optimism is lacking for Hong Kong’s market
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 9:21am, 24 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A police water cannon truck sprays protesters with blue dye at the junction of Tim Wa Avenue and Harcourt Road, Admiralty. The area around Central, Admiralty and Sheung Wan is both the world’s most expensive market for office properties and the scene of many of the protesters’ clashes with police since anti-government demonstrations began in June. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
For the second time in a fortnight, holders of British National (Overseas) Passports rally outside the British consulate in Hong Kong, on September 15, to demand the same rights as British passport holders. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Mike Rowse
Opinion

Opinion

Mike Rowse

Maybe Britain or the US will come to Hong Kong’s rescue. And pigs might fly

  • Britain will not reverse policy and start recognising Hong Kong BN(O) passport holders as citizens. The US will not throw open its doors to Hongkongers.
  • No one is coming to our rescue. The only capital city worth visiting in a pickle is Beijing
Mike Rowse

Mike Rowse  

Updated: 4:49pm, 23 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

For the second time in a fortnight, holders of British National (Overseas) Passports rally outside the British consulate in Hong Kong, on September 15, to demand the same rights as British passport holders. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.